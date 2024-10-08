JPML Transfers 2 Water Contamination Cases to AFFF MDL Docket Over Objections

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred two pending water contamination lawsuits to an MDL docket over objections, finding that the underlying cases involved common questions of fact with those pending in the MDL.

In an Oct. 4 order, the JPML addressed two motions in two water contamination cases: Long v. 3M Co. (No. 24-00040) and City Utilities of Springfield MO v. 3M Co., et al. (No. 24-03164).

3M moved to transfer the Long action to the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability Litigation, a motion that the plaintiff opposed. The plaintiff in the City Utilities …