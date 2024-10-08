CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

JPML Rejects 3M Co.’s Motions to Transfer to 2 Water Contamination Cases to AFFF MDL


October 8, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to transfer two water contamination cases to the AFFF MDL docket, saying that 3M Co. has not met its “significant burden” of showing that transfer of the cases is appropriate.

On Oct. 4, the JPML wrote that transfer of the actions would not serve the convenience of the parties and “promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

3M Co. moved to transfer the Deese and Hardwick II actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for inclusion in the AFFF MDL docket. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS