JPML Rejects 3M Co.’s Motions to Transfer to 2 Water Contamination Cases to AFFF MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to transfer two water contamination cases to the AFFF MDL docket, saying that 3M Co. has not met its “significant burden” of showing that transfer of the cases is appropriate.

On Oct. 4, the JPML wrote that transfer of the actions would not serve the convenience of the parties and “promote the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

3M Co. moved to transfer the Deese and Hardwick II actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for inclusion in the AFFF MDL docket. …