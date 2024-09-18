United States Says It Has Reached Agreement with Settlement Masters on Protection of Government Information

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The United States has informed the court overseeing the coordinated Camp Lejeune water contamination docket that it has reached an agreement with the Settlement Masters regarding procedures that would allow counsel for the United States to engage with the Settlement Masters and “protect government information within the terms of Case Management Order No. 14.”

In a Sept. 17 letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States said that, in light of this agreement, it does not believe an amendment to CMO No. 14 is necessary.

In a Sept. …