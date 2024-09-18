Parties Exchange Briefs on Motion to Dismiss in PFAS Water Contamination Case in Missouri

ST. LOUIS –– Parties in a PFAS water contamination lawsuit pending in Missouri have exchanged briefing on a defense motion to dismiss, with the defendant recently maintaining that the plaintiff has “failed to allege facts suggesting that [the defendant] could have foreseen the allegedly unlawful practices of SRG in their disposal practices….”

In the Sept. 16 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Atotech reiterated arguments asserted in its motion to dismiss and argued that the plaintiffs cannot plausibly allege that Atotech caused their alleged injuries.

The plaintiffs alleged in their complaint that …