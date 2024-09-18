EPA Awards More than $15 Million in Grants Targeted at PFAS Exposure and Reduction in Agriculture Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced more than $15 million in grants to fund research aimed at reduced per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in food.

In separate Sept. 4 and Sept. 12 press releases, the EPA explained that the “community-engaged research projects will collect PFAS bioaccumulation data in agricultural plants and livestock and explore strategies for reducing PFAS exposure, which are important parts of EPA’s commitment to protecting human health and the environment from PFAS.”

In the Sept. 12 release, the EPA said it has awarded $3.2 million total to Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University …