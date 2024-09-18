Plaintiff with PFAS Claims Pending Against Prime Hydration Permitted to Amend Lawsuit by Calif. Court

SAN FRANCISCO –– A plaintiff with PFAS contamination claims pending against Prime Hydration will be permitted to amend her lawsuit after the court found that some of the defense challenges to the sufficiency of the pleadings were appropriate.

In the Sept. 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California wrote that, as they are currently written, the claims fail under the reasonable consumer test.

Elizabeth Castillo asserted the underlying class action claims, contending that Prime Hydration LLC has advertised its Grape Sports Drink as one that uses healthy ingredients but actually contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl …