Missouri Court Dismisses DuPont from PFAS Water Contamination Case for Lack of Jurisdiction


September 18, 2024


ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri federal court has dismissed PFAS water contamination claims against DuPont for lack of personal jurisdiction, concluding that the plaintiffs had not provided any evidence that DuPont intended to specifically target Missouri consumers or to exercise control over the relevant distributors.

In an Aug. 30 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Michelle Peeler filed the putative class action against several defendants, contending that the defendants allowed the migration of hazardous carcinogenic chemicals and metals –– including hexavalent chromium, chromium, arsenic, PFAS, and nickel –– to contaminate groundwater in an aquifer under …


