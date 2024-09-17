Maine Federal Court Allows Public Nuisance Claims to Proceed in PFAS Water Contamination Case

PORTLAND, Maine –– A Maine federal court has found no reason to revisit a prior ruling allowing public nuisance claims to proceed in a PFAS water contamination lawsuit, concluding that the recent caselaw cited by the defendants in support of their motion to toss the claims does not govern in the instant circumstances.

The plaintiffs filed a fourth amended complaint on Sept. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, which was permitted by the court in its Aug. 30 order relating to public nuisance claims.

The plaintiffs asserting the underlying claims are homeowners in Fairfield, Maine, …