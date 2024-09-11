CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Court Allows U.S. Extra Time to Respond to DOJ Information Access Proposal


September 11, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Order


WILMINGTON, N.C. –– The court overseeing the national coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation claims has allowed the United States extra time to respond to a recent order in which the court proposed amendments relating to Department of Justice information access.

In the Sept. 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina found there “good cause” had been shown. As such, the deadline to respond to the aforementioned order is extended to Sept. 17.

In a Sept. 9 motion, the United States sought an extension of one week to respond to a Sept. …


