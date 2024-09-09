Vt. Federal Judge Refuses to Stay Schools’ PCB Lawsuit Pending Outcome of State Court Action

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont federal judge has refused to stay a lawsuit seeking damages from Monsanto Co. for PCB contamination caused by contaminated building materials, ruling that while the case is very similar to a state court action filed by the state, the plaintiffs failed to show that abstention is proper under the Colorado River doctrine.

On Sept. 6, Chief Judge Christina Reiss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont explained that the doctrines of collateral estoppel or res judicata may prevent inconsistent outcomes, and abstention is not warranted to prevent an "unseemly and destructive race" …