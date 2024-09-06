3M Co. Removes PFAS Water Contamination Suit to Federal Court on Diversity Jurisdiction, Federal Officer Removal Grounds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– 3M Co. has removed a PFAS substance exposure lawsuit to federal court, arguing in part that the products manufactured by the company were done so under military specifications.

In a notice of removal filed on Aug. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, 3M Co. said that not only is it entitled to remove the action on diversity jurisdiction grounds but also under the federal officer removal statute.

The underlying plaintiffs asserted the claims seeking to hold 3M and other defendants liable for their alleged manufacture, discharge, and disposal of per- and …