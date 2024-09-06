Camp Lejeune Court Considers Amendments on Special Master Access to DOJ Information

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has indicated its intent to amend the data security portion of an appointment order relating to Special Master access to Department of Justice information.

In a Sept. 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina specified that it was considering amending Section VI.2 of the Appointment Order.

That section pertains to Data Security, the court noted, and states “to the extent the Settlement Masters and their associates need to access Department of Justice data, the Settlement Masters shall use equipment …