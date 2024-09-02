Groups Object to Settlement Agreement Between Tyco, Public Water Systems, Say Releases are ‘Overbroad’

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– A number of groups have objected to a proposed settlement agreement reached by Tyco Fire Products and public water systems in a water contamination lawsuit, arguing in part that the release detailed in the settlement is “overbroad.”

In an Aug. 23 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Lakewood Water District, City of Airway Heights and the City of Vancouver objected to the proposed settlement, saying the agreement is not “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”

The parties explained that the settlement agreement in question is …