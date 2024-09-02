AFFF MDL Judge Extends Deadlines for Non-Communicative Plaintiffs to Respond to Counsel Requests

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The court overseeing the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability multidistrict litigation docket has extended deadlines for those plaintiffs that have not responded to communications from their counsel related to their water contamination cases.

The U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina issued Case Management Order No. 28A on Aug. 20.

In it, the court explained that a “potentially significant number of plaintiffs” that have unlisted claims –– as defined in Second Amended Case Management Order No. 28 –– have not responded to requests from their counsel relating to the requirements of Second Amended CMO 28.