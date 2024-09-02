4th Circuit Sets Oral Argument for Oct. 30 in Water Contamination Jurisdiction Dispute

RICHMOND, Va. –– The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has scheduled oral argument for Oct. 30 in a water contamination appeal initiated by 3M Co., which contends two cases were wrongfully remanded.

On Aug. 30, the 4th Circuit set the two cases for oral argument to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Lewis F. Powell Jr. Courthouse in Richmond, Va. Each side will be allotted 20 minutes for argument, the order further said.

In a motion to consolidate appeals filed earlier this year, 3M explained that both cases presented nearly identical issues in the same procedural posture.

The first …