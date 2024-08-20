Ohio Court Remands Declaratory Judgment Claims in PFAS Coverage Action; Stays Damages Claims

CLEVELAND –– An Ohio court has remanded declaratory judgment-related claims and counterclaims in a PFAS coverage action between a firefighter protective gear manufacturer and its insurance company, finding that an abstention doctrine had been met.

In the Aug. 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio stayed the remaining damages claims in the case “until the state court has addressed the declaratory judgment claims and counterclaims.”

“The parties are hereby ordered to submit a joint status report 120 days from the date of this Memorandum Opinion and Order advising of the status of the state case,” …