Camp Lejeune Court Asks Parties to File Reports on Agreements and ‘General Framework for Trial’

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims has found that the parties “would benefit from a thorough and detailed discussion of the order of proof for CLJA bench trials.”

In a sua sponte Aug. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina asked the parties to meet and confer on the topic of order of proof for Camp Lejeune Justice Act bench trails and “inform the court what agreements have been reached regarding the elements of a CLJA claim and the general framework for trial.”