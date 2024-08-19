United States Opposes Motion to Compel, Says It Has Already Provided ‘Targeted, Responsive Information’ in Camp Lejeune Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has opposed a recent motion to compel filed by the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims, contending that it has already provided “targeted, responsive information as a reasonable middle ground.”

In an Aug. 15 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States opposed the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group’s motion to compel document production in response to the seventh request for production.

According to the defendant, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group filed the motion to compel on the eve …