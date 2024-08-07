CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Parties in Camp Lejeune Coordinated Docket Submit Status Report


August 7, 2024


CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The parties in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims have filed a joint status report, noting that outstanding issues include the parties’ respective proposed discovery plans for Track 2 illnesses, and the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group’s motion for partial summary judgment on CLJA Legal Representative Procedure.

In a joint status report filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on July 30, the parties noted that 1,895 complaints were filed in the district from Feb. 11 to July 26. A status conference was held before the court on …


