Camp Lejeune Court Prohibits Parties from Presenting Confidential Settlement Information at Status Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims has ordered parties not to present Confidential Settlement Information at status conferences.

In a July 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina said that its ruling is aimed at protecting “the integrity of the settlement negotiations facilitated by the Settlement Masters appointed in this litigation ….”

“[T]he regular status conferences in this litigation, including specifically the requirement that at such conferences the parties be prepared to provide an update on individual and global settlement efforts, …