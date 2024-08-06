Camp Lejeune Court Permits Administrative Claimant Attorneys to Access Family Housing Card Database

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– Attorneys of those with claims pending in the U.S. Department of the Navy’s Camp Lejeune Justice Act administrative claim process will now have access to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune Family Housing Card Database “solely for purposes of the administrative claim process and this Action.”

In the Second Amended Stipulated Protective Order (Case Management Order No. 15) filed on Aug. 1 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina ruled that Camp Lejeune Family Housing Card Database data could be accessed by any licensed attorney for someone with a claim pending in …