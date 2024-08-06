Camp Lejeune Court Extends Plaintiff Leadership Group Appointments for Additional Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims has extended the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group appointments for an additional year, explaining that all current members reapplied for the positions.

In a sua sponte order issued on July 23, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that its prior appointments were good for a one-year period.

“The court stated that PLG members could ‘apply for reappointment when their terms expire’ and that ‘[a] reappointment process will be established at an appropriate time in advance of the expiration date,’” …