Farmer Group Files PFAS Water Contamination Lawsuit Against U.S. EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A group of farmers have filed a PFAS water contamination lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, contending that the agency has failed to regulate certain toxic PFAS “despite ample available information warranting such regulation constitutes an agency action unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed.”

The lawsuit was filed on June 6 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by plaintiffs James Farmer, Robin, Alessi, Patsy Schultz, Karen Coleman, and Tony Coleman, all of whom are farmers and ranchers in Grandview, Texas.

The plaintiffs contend that their “property, livelihoods, and health have been harmed by …