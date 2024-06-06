Camp Lejeune Court Denies PLG’s Motion for Partial Summary Judgment on Specific Causation

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims has denied the plaintiffs’ motion for partial summary judgment on the issue of specific causation, ruling that the legislation plainly asks the claimants to prove that the harm was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.

In the June 5 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina further opined that Congress did not ask the claimants to establish that they suffered from harm “of a type” that can be caused by exposure to water at …