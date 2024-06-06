Plaintiffs, United States File Motion Asking Camp Lejeune Court to Enter Order on Bellwether Trials
June 6, 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Both the Plaintiffs and the United States have filed a motion in the federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims asking the court to enter an order on Track 1 Trial Plaintiff Selection Protocol.
In the joint memorandum filed June 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the parties said that now is the appropriate time to select plaintiffs for bellwether trials.
“The parties have agreed to select Trial Plaintiffs from Plaintiffs who will be alleging only that one or more Track 1 illnesses –– kidney …
