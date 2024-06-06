Camp Lejeune Court Denies Efforts to Appeal Jury Trial Order

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group’s efforts to appeal an order granting a defense motion to strike jury trials have been denied by the federal court overseeing the coordinated docket, concluding that the jury trial question is neither novel nor difficult.

In the May 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that “it is prepared to proceed expeditiously with bench trials.”

“If a party is unhappy with the result of the bench trial, the party may appeal once the court enters final judgment,” the court wrote. “As part of any …