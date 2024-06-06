United States Opposes a Motion to Reconsider Order Concerning Muster Rolls in Camp Lejeune Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has opposed a motion from the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group to reconsider an order concerning digitized muster rolls in the Camp Lejeune coordinated docket, arguing that it has already produced the records sought by the plaintiffs.

In the May 8 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States said the plaintiffs are “mistaken in their assumption” regarding the location of additional files.

In a March 8 order, the court denied the motion to compel as moot, explaining that the United States had stated in a …