Kimberly-Clark Files Motion to Dismiss Water Contamination Lawsuit, Calls Claims ‘Speculative’

HARTFORD, Conn. –– Kimberly-Clark has filed a motion to dismiss a water contamination lawsuit, saying that the underlying claims are “speculative,” and do not plausibly allege that the defendant caused their claimed injuries.

In a May 7 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Kimberly-Clark Corp. argued that there are no “express allegation in the Complaint that Kimberly-Clark used any PFAS chemicals, and even if there were, Plaintiffs fail to allege which types of PFAS chemicals were allegedly used, in what products, and during what time period.”

The underlying complaint was filed against Kimberly-Clark for …