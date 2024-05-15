Camp Lejeune Court Schedules In Camera Meeting to Address ATSDR Water Modeling File Dispute
May 15, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RALEIGH, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has scheduled an in camera hearing to address remaining issues with the production of ATSDR water model data.
In a May 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina opined that it required a demonstration of the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group “continued issues with Exotic Modeling Files functionality before making a ruling.”
“The PLG shall make a presentation in camera detailing the problems described in the Motion after the parties’ status conference on Thursday, May 16, 2024,” the court wrote. “Defendant may …
