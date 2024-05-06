Camp Lejeune Federal Court Asks PLG Members to File Reappointment Applications

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination has found that now is the appropriate time to start the Plaintiff Leadership Group reappointment process, asking the current members to let the court know by May 27 whether he or she seeks reappointment.

In the May 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that, in Case Management Order 1, it made PLG appointments for a one-year period to expire on July 31, 2024.

“The court stated that PLG members could ‘apply for reappointment when their terms expire’ …