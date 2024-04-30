North Carolina Court Allows Defendants More Time to Respond to Discovery Requests in Camp Lejeune Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The North Carolina federal court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation docket has granted a defense motion for a 30-day extension to respond to certain written discovery requests, concluding that the United States had “demonstrated good cause for [an] extension.”

In an April 24 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina noted that the plaintiffs had not opposed an extension for the New Written Discovery.

The United States has moved for an extension in an April 10 motion, arguing that the requests require the defendant to produce more than 12 million …