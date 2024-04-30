CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Court Grants Request to Establish Evidence Depository Protocol


April 30, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Order


RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court have granted a request to establish a protocol for the storage of individual plaintiffs’ evidence relating to Camp Lejeune personal injury claims, noting that the plaintiffs’ request for a single depository was unopposed.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina granted the request in an April 29 order.

In an April 17 motion, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group asked the court to establish a protocol for the storage of individual plaintiffs’ evidence relating to Camp Lejeune Justice Act civil actions.

“This CLJA litigation involves events of as long as …


