CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune PLG Opposes Defense Efforts to Amend Track 1 Order to Prohibit Multiple Disease Plaintiffs


April 30, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket have opposed recent defense efforts to amend a Track 1 Order so the court is prioritizing trials of Track 1 plaintiffs that allege a single disease, maintaining that the parties should first discuss trial process and the bellwether plaintiffs to be tried.

In an April 29 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group argued that it was premature to set limits on the selection “before knowing how trials will proceed.”

“…[F]or example, whether trials …


