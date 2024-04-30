United States Asks Camp Lejeune Court to Reconsider Order Allowing Certain Plaintiff Opt-Outs

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has moved the North Carolina federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury claims to reconsider a prior order regarding opt-outs, arguing that “new information makes apparent that PLG has not consistently used, and does not actually need, the opt-out provision in the sole circumstances –– plaintiffs’ ill health –– where PLG hypothesized that opt-outs may be necessary.”

In the April 17 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States argued that the court should disallow opt-outs for plaintiffs represented …