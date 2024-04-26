U.S. EPA Designates PFOA, PFOS as ‘Hazardous Substances’ Under CERCLA
April 26, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has designated two PFAS chemicals –– perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) –– as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), saying both chemicals “meet the statutory criteria for designation as hazardous substances.”
In the April 19 announcement, the EPA said that this move is “another step in its efforts to protect people from the health risks posed by exposure to ‘forever chemicals’ in communities across the country.”
“Exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) has been linked to cancers, impacts to the liver and heart, and …
