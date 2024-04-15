Tyco to Pay $750 Million to Settle PFAS Water Contamination Claims

MARINETTE, Wis. — According to a recent SEC filing, Tyco Fire Products has agreed to pay $750 million to settle claims that aqueous film-forming firefighting foam used at its in Marinette, Wis., training facility caused “forever chemicals” to be released in surrounding public water systems.

An April 12 Form 8-K filing says Tyco will distribute $250 million to the affected communities, with the remaining $500 million to be distributed six months after preliminary court approval.

The settlement is awaiting approval by Judge Richard Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, who oversees the In …