United States Seeks Extension to Respond to Discovery Requests in Camp Lejeune Docket

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has moved for an extension to respond to discovery requests in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims, arguing that the requests require the defendant to produce more than 12 million pages of responsive documents.

In a motion filed April 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States maintained that its request for an extension to respond to discovery requests was “reasonable.”

In a docket entry entered the same day, the court said that “any response by plaintiffs to the United States Motion for …