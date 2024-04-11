U.S. Asks Court Overseeing Camp Lejeune Docket to Amend Track 1 Order to Prohibit Multiple Disease Plaintiffs

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has asked the court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims to amend the Track 1 Order so that the court is prioritizing trials of Track 1 plaintiffs that allege a single disease.

In an April 8 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States argued that it has discovered that some Track 1 plaintiffs “may allege not only a Track 1 disease (including conditions resulting from the Track 1 disease and its treatment), but also various other diseases that they claim …