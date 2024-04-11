Parties in Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Coordinated Docket File Joint Status Report

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The parties involved in the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket filed a joint status report in anticipation of a status hearing, noting that, since the last conference, the “status of discovery has not materially changed.”

In a jointly filed status report filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group and the United States of America noted that an additional 1,662 complaints had been filed from Feb. 11 to March 26.

“There are approximately 176,662 administrative claims on filed with the Department of Navy,” the report said. “The …