EPA Directs Federal Agencies to ‘Prioritize Purchase of Sustainable Products’ in Effort to Curb PFAS Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with the U.S. General Services Administration, has issued a rule directing all government contractors to purchase cleaning products for federal buildings that are free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

In the April 8 press release, the EPA said the plan is being implemented under the current administration’s Federal Sustainability Plan.

“The change is reflected in GSA’s custodial specification,” the press release said. “Contractors will be required to use products certified to ecolabels such as EPA’s Safer Choice which meet strict ctieria for human health and the environment by using …