New Complaint Filed in Louisiana Federal Court Says Firefighting Gear Contains PFAS
March 14, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
NEW ORLEANS –– A group of plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit in Louisiana federal court contending that they were exposed to PFAS compounds in both Aqueous Film Forming Foam and Firefighter Turnout Gear, suffering personal injuries as a result.
In the March 5 complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana seek relief for injuries suffered in “connection with contamination of the blood and/or bodies” by PFAS.
The complaint details the history of Aqueous Film Forming Foam, a specialized substance designed to extinguish petroleum-based fires.
“It has been used for decades,” the complaint says, “and continues …
