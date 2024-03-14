New Complaint Filed in Louisiana Federal Court Says Firefighting Gear Contains PFAS

NEW ORLEANS –– A group of plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit in Louisiana federal court contending that they were exposed to PFAS compounds in both Aqueous Film Forming Foam and Firefighter Turnout Gear, suffering personal injuries as a result.

In the March 5 complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana seek relief for injuries suffered in “connection with contamination of the blood and/or bodies” by PFAS.

The complaint details the history of Aqueous Film Forming Foam, a specialized substance designed to extinguish petroleum-based fires.

“It has been used for decades,” the complaint says, “and continues …