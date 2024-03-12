Camp Lejeune Federal Court Denies Motion to Compel Digitized Muster Rolls ‘As Moot’

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The federal court overseeing the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination litigation has denied a motion to compel as moot, noting that the United States has stated in a sworn declaration that the information sought by the plaintiffs is forthcoming.

In the March 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina opined that while the “materials on the NAS may not include all of what plaintiffs seek, ‘Rule 34 only requires a party to produce documents and information already in existence,’ and Defendant has sworn under the penalty of perjury that …