Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group Files Reply Brief Supporting Appeal of Jury Trial Order

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the coordinated docket for Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have filed a reply brief in support of its appeal of an order granting the United States’ motion to strike the jury trial demand, saying the question involves a controlling question of law and that an immediate appeal from the order may materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation.

In a reply brief filed March 11 with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the PLG maintains that the Camp Lejeune Justice Act authorizes jury trials for plaintiffs …