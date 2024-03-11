California Water District Files Appeal of Order Approving $1.185 Billion Settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– A water district in California has filed an appeal of an order approving a settlement agreement entered into between DuPont and public water systems plaintiffs that totaled $1.185 billion.

In a March 11 notice of appeal filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California appealed the order approving the settlement to the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The federal court granted final approval of the settlement in a Feb. 8 order, in which the court rejected objections to the Settlement Agreement concluding in part that …