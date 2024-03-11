CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Conn. Federal Court Outlines Response Deadline in AFFF Water Contamination Case


March 11, 2024



HARTFORD, Conn. –– A Connecticut federal court has ordered defendants in a water contamination case to answer or otherwise respond to the underlying complaint, which was recently found to not be appropriate for inclusion in the national Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability Multidistrict Litigation docket.

In a Feb. 29 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut ordered 3M to answer or otherwise responds to the complaint by March 29.

“The Court notes that although Defendant 3M had previously moved to allow all Defendants to answer or otherwise respond to the complaint 30 days from the …


