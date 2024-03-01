Camp Lejeune Parties File Status Report, Outline Updates on Discovery and Discussions on Global Resolution

RALEIGH, N.C. –– There are more than 170,000 administrative Camp Lejeune water contamination claims on file with the U.S. Department of Navy, while more than 1,500 civil actions were filed over a seventeen-day period in February, according to a recent status report filed with the court overseeing the coordinated docket.

According to Feb. 27 joint status report filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, 1,530 Camp Lejeune Justice Act complaints were filed in the district from Feb. 11 to Feb. 27.

The report further noted that the U.S. Navy expects to have its claims …