Camp Lejeune PLG Files Motion to Compel Production of Digitized Muster Rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group in the coordinated docket for the Camp Lejeune water contamination claims has filed a motion to compel seeking production of digitized “muster rolls,” saying they are key to determining military records of those serving at the military base prior to 1975.

In a Feb. 20 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the PLG argued that the muster rolls “represent the only collective data source available for those Marines who were at Camp Lejeune prior to 1975.”

The PLG explained that, with a docket as big …