Camp Lejeune Court Says Daughter of U.S. Navy Member Qualifies as Father’s Legal Representative

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The court overseeing the Camp Lejeune water contamination coordinated docket has ruled that the daughter of a member of the U.S. Navy stationed at the military base qualifies as her father’s legal representative under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

In the Feb. 27 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina rejected the United States’ opposition, ruling that the plaintiff did not need to qualify as an ancillary administrator in North Carolina or open an estate in North Carolina state court in order to obtain capacity to sue.

Plaintiff Deborah Merritt moved for …