United States Files Brief Opposing Camp Lejeune Plaintiff Efforts to Obtain Summary Judgment on Specific Causation

RALEIGH, N.C. –– The United States has opposed efforts by the Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs’ Leadership Group to obtain summary judgment on the question of specific causation, arguing that the plaintiffs’ group’s interpretation of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act “disregards established tort law relating to causation.”

In a response filed Feb. 19 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the United States argued that in enacting the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, Congress “could not have been clearer –– to obtain relief, a CLJA plaintiff must show his or her injury ‘was caused by exposure to the …