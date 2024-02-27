South Carolina Court Issues Final Approval on $1.185 Billion Settlement Between DuPont, Public Water System Plaintiffs

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the AFFF water contamination multidistrict litigation docket has granted final approval on a $1.185 billion settlement between DuPont and public water system plaintiffs, finding the settlement agreement “reasonable.”

In a Feb. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina rejected objections to the Settlement Agreement concluding in part that case law “does not require a trial on the merits as a prerequisite to settlement.”

The court explained that in August 2023 it preliminarily approved the Settlement Agreement reached between The Chemours Company, The Chemours Company FC, LLC, DuPont de …